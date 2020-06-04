New acting DOT watchdog says he’ll keep his other agency job

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s acting Inspector General told three key House Democrats Thursday that he will remain head of a key sub-agency while he performs his duty as the overall agency’s watchdog.

Instead, Howard “Skip” Elliott, who was abruptly put in charge as acting inspector general of the department on May 15, said he would recuse himself from any audit or investigation relating to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Agency, as well as CSX, where he was previously an executive.

“On these matters, I will defer to Deputy Inspector General Behm, who will continue to maintain the high standards of oversight that accountability work requires,” he wrote, saying he has not asked for any modification of a current investigation since taking on the role.

Elliott was referring to Mitch Behm, a 17-year veteran of the office who served as acting inspector general from January through May 15 when he was abruptly returned to his prior position and Elliott was elevated to acting inspector general. Behm had not been formally designated as acting inspector general but assumed those responsibilities when his predecessor retired. In a separate letter Thursday, Behm said he was working closely with Elliott.

