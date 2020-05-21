DOT says House letter on IG demotion contains ‘numerous errors’

The Department of Transportation told House Democrats their allegations that the department's acting inspector general was wrongly terminated “contains numerous errors of fact and law.”

In a letter sent Thursday afternoon, Steven G. Bradbury, the DOT’s general counsel who is also performing the duties of deputy secretary, took umbrage at a Tuesday letter from House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va., saying new acting Inspector General Howard R. “Skip” Elliott is unqualified for the position.

The Democrats’ letter, Bradbury wrote, “wholly mischaracterizes Skip Elliott’s background and experience.” And he said Mitch Behm, the prior acting inspector general, was not removed from office but instead “has long served and continues to serve in his position as Deputy Inspector General.”

In an emailed statement later Thursday, Maloney and DeFazio, said Bradbury's letter ignored a clear conflict of interest in Elliott's new role.

“The response today from the Department of Transportation actually seems to be trying to defend the idea that someone can serve both as a political appointee reporting directly to the Secretary and as an independent Inspector General charged with overseeing the Secretary’s actions," the Democrats wrote. Our Committees will continue investigating this attack on the independence of Inspectors General.”