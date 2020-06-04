Democrats to unveil plan Monday to end police racial profiling, use of force

House and Senate Democrats, led by the Congressional Black Caucus, will announce a legislative initiative Monday to end law enforcement practices of racial profiling and excessive use of force that have plagued the black community for decades, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday that Democrats plan not only to address problems black Americans face with police brutality and racial profiling in the legislation that will be announced Monday, but they also want to separately address health, environmental, economic and educational inequalities.

“We want to see this as a time we can go forward in a very drastic way, not incrementally, but in an important way to redress those problems,” the California Democrat said.

Pelosi did not offer many specifics about what will be in the legislative proposal, opting to save that for Monday's announcement. But one detail she revealed is that the measure would end "qualified immunity," a legal doctrine that shields government officials like police from being sued over actions performed on the job.

The underlying goal of the legislation will be to address the loss of trust between police departments and the communities they serve, the speaker said.