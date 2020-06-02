House may return early to consider policing overhaul

The House could return to session earlier than June 30 to consider legislation to overhaul policing laws in response to the killing of George Floyd and nationwide unrest about racial injustices, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday.

“If in fact legislation is proposed by the CBC, Congressional Black Caucus, is considered by the committee and ready to go, we will then call all the members back to consider and pass that legislation,” the Maryland Democrat said on his weekly press call.

The CBC is taking the lead in sifting through various legislative proposals members have offered and plans to recommend legislation the House should consider “in the near term,” Hoyer said.

“There are many, many proposals that have been filed by very many members — well over 40 pieces of legislation; maybe over 50 pieces of legislation,” he said.