Coronavirus dominates early 2020 franking, with blackout lifted

Total requests to the Franking Commission jumped nearly threefold in March and April, from 651 in January and 559 in February to 1,577 in March and 1,529 in April. Data through May 18 was on track to continue the increased volume.

Davis’ office sent out a survey to constituents about coronavirus impacts, emails about food security resources offered by the state and detailed information about accessing the direct payments to taxpayers that were part of the third package of relief legislation passed by Congress.

Davis said the Franking Commission has encouraged members and their offices to put a human touch on the coronavirus communications, mixing empathy with essential information.

“I always felt that in addition to sending the information to people I always wanted to say something to them, to just acknowledge that, you know, we feel for you and we’re thinking about you. I hear from a lot of constituents that they’ve really appreciated that,” Davis said in an interview.

A “Coronavirus Relief Guide for Iowa Families” put out by Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne takes just the tone Davis prescribed.