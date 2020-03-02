House OKs constituent mailings on coronavirus despite blackout period

The House has eased the strict ban on franked mass mailings ahead of elections to allow lawmakers to communicate with constituents about the coronavirus.

A Dear Colleague Letter from the House Administration Committee, referenced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend, specified that coronavirus is a significant enough threat to trigger an exception to the mailing standards.

There is a 90 day “blackout period” for government funding mailings ahead of any primary or general election or caucus for any federal, state, or local election in which the member is a candidate, rooted in concerns that members could use the mailings or communications to gain an advantage in re-election battles.

But the House Commission on Congressional Mailing Standards specifically allows for communications in this period “regarding threats to life safety.”