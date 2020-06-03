In pandemic, GOP sees opportunity for critical minerals bill

Republicans have for years sought unsuccessfully to push for domestic mining of critical minerals.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic hampers global commerce and lays bare the fault lines in the U.S. dependence on China for dozens of those minerals, GOP lawmakers see an opportunity to renew their effort.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans wrote to the Interior and the Agriculture secretaries this week urging them to finalize regulations making it easier for companies to mine for the critical minerals that can be found on federal lands.

“Such changes would help to strengthen domestic supply chains for every facet of the manufacturing economy, which would support the President’s trade policy objectives,” the lawmakers wrote. “And modernizing these regulations will serve as a catalyst for investment, which is vital as the U.S. works to overcome the economic impacts of COVID-19.”

The letter followed the introduction by a group of GOP lawmakers last week of a draft bill that would encourage domestic mining of minerals the administration has designated as vital for the country’s national and economic security and industrial production.