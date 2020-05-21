National Parks reopen without release of plan or infection data

The Interior Department is reopening national parks across the country even as the agency withholds data on COVID-19 cases among its employees.

Last week, some of the most visited national parks, including Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, became the latest among dozens of parks reopening. Parks had been mostly closed since March after being inundated with guests who were not observing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Interior didn’t elaborate on how decisions to reopen were being made or whether the agency was tracking coronavirus cases among Park Service staff. The spokesperson referred CQ Roll Call to a prior statement that the “health and safety” of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be the agency’s “highest” priority.

In contrast, other agencies are readily disclosing the number of coronavirus infections among their staff.

The EPA on Tuesday said it’s aware of 39 employees who have been infected by the virus and one who has died.

The Department of Energy said there have been about 200 current and recovered cases among the agency’s roughly 100,000 employees. Four current cases have been confirmed at DOE’s headquarters in Washington, and 14 others have since recovered.