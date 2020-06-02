“Those rallies and protests are like a buffet for COVID,” said Dr. Calvin Smith of Meharry Medical College.

Smith anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus as the country reels from mass protests following the slaying of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. However, he and other experts call police brutality a public health epidemic itself.

See the video for more from D.C.’s protests and CQ Roll Call health care reporter Sandhya Raman’s interview with Smith.

