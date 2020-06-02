Protests may add COVID-19 cases and compound racial disparities

Recent protests against police brutality could exacerbate the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among African Americans, who already have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The concerns come as medical societies like the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges call for acknowledging racism and violent policing as public health crises.

The protests are both increasing the risk of COVID-19 transmission and forcing a conversation about inequality in health care caused by social factors, experts said.

Health officials say protesting during a pandemic makes social distancing difficult. Though transmission is less likely when protesters are outdoors and wearing masks, chanting and yelling may increase the number of infectious droplets and aerosols. Tear gas causes protesters to cough and remove masks and could make COVID-19 more deadly.