Congress plotting action against police brutality, racial injustices in response to Floyd death

Members of Congress say they plan to take legislative action to respond to the killing of George Floyd and other instances of police targeting black Americans, but there’s not yet consensus on what form that action should take.

Lawmakers have floated a variety of proposals from symbolic, nonbinding measures to more substantive policy changes, but many of the latter are recycled proposals that have failed to advance in the past.

Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down, holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath. His death was captured on video and spurred protests across the country, some of which have devolved into violence, vandalism and looting.

Lawmakers have expressed outrage and pledged to translate their words into action. But the closest thing to a consensus proposal that’s emerged is a resolution from Rep. Ayanna Pressley that “condemns all acts of brutality, racial profiling, and the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers and calls for the end of militarized policing practices.”

Dozens of House Democrats expressed support for the resolution on social media. Although it is a nonbinding measure that simply expresses the sense of the House, Pressley argued in an MSNBC interview Monday that it’s important for Congress to “act as the conscience for our nation.”