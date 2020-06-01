The House’s legislative ambitions will have to wait

ANALYSIS — A day after Memorial Day, the House returned to Washington for a week dominated by another solemn remembrance, for the 100,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus.

That bleak milestone, anticipated with President Donald Trump’s order to fly flags at half staff over the long holiday weekend, came on May 27.

In another time, the magnitude of that loss would have brought Americans, and even their politicians, together. But solidarity was in little evidence, and Americans’ hopes that their legislators would lead the way to a cure and to a sense of normalcy were betrayed by what they saw on the House floor and in the press briefings of Democratic and GOP leaders.

[Updated House calendar has only one voting day in June, 12 in July]

Those demonstrated the House will not get back to any semblance of normalcy anytime soon and that the next virus relief bill will not come together without a protracted debate.