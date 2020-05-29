Updated House calendar has only one voting day in June, 12 in July

An updated House legislative calendar for 2020 has only one scheduled voting day in June, 12 in July and none in August.

The calendar House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released Friday retains the previously scheduled monthlong August recess and the October break for members to campaign ahead of the November general election.

However, in a “Dear Colleague” letter the Maryland Democrat sent about the updated schedule, he left open the possibility of further changes, depending on whether the House is able to complete work on a number of priority bills in late June and July.

“If the House is able to complete its work on these items by the end of July, no changes will be made to the August district work period, barring, of course, any additional measures that need to be taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoyer wrote. “Information on the fall schedule will be provided at a later date.”

Hoyer specifically mentioned plans for the House to take up the fiscal 2021 appropriations bills, annual defense authorization bill, an infrastructure package, the water resources bill and legislation to strengthen and expand the 2010 health care law, among other unnamed items.