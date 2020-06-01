Road ahead: Senate schedule so far unaffected by protests, DC curfews

Senators returned to the Capitol Monday to heightened security as demonstrators gathered peacefully outside the building, but there was little effect on the Senate schedule, even as District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has imposed citywide curfews.

The more visible police presence is expected to continue, but with House members away, the only real floor activity will be in the Senate, where the expected focus remains confirming more of President Donald Trump’s nominees.

The Senate's schedule for the week was set before the weekend of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

This week’s list of nominees for floor consideration include several tapped for judgeships and Brian D. Miller, who was nominated for the job of special inspector general, and tasked with oversight of some of the Treasury Department’s spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When senators left for the Memorial Day recess, the coronavirus was still the most pressing national emergency, and the hearing schedule for the week reflects that reality. The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday for an oversight hearing of incarceration practices, with the virus continuing to spread in prisons and jails.