Remote devices for telehealth see surge in demand

The need to maintain social distancing will lead to an “unprecedented demand for telehealth, which involves the use of communication systems and networks to enable either a synchronous or asynchronous session between the patient and provider,” Victor Camlek, health care analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said in a statement accompanying the firm’s report.

While private, employer-based health care systems have embraced telehealth services in recent years, the onset of the pandemic has resulted in an expansion of such services for publicly funded patients after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services waived restrictions on the use of remote consultation services for Medicare users. Bipartisan groups of lawmakers are seeking to extend the use of telehealth services for government-paid patients even after the pandemic ends.

Some U.S. hospitals already have been experimenting with sensors and devices to help patients transition to home care without having to endure prolonged hospitalization.

In January, the Annals of Internal Medicine published findings of a pilot program run by the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston showing that a so-called hospital-at-home program, which monitored recently discharged patients using remote sensors connected to doctors’ smartphones as well as other home-based care, could “reduce cost, health care use, and readmissions while improving patient experience.”

Companies emerging to fill the need

VitalConnect, a San Jose-based company, makes a disposable biosensor called VitalPatch, which the company says is about the size of a Band-Aid and can be glued to a patient’s chest. The device has built-in electrodes to measure heart rate, accelerometers to detect motion and technology to detect body temperature, according to the company’s website. The device also can be linked to other devices to measure blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and respiration, and it can send all the data wirelessly to a physician or hospital.