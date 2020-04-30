Telemedicine key to US health care even after pandemic ends

As thousands of patients struck by COVID-19 rushed to seek treatment in overcrowded New York City hospitals, intensive care specialists more than 350 miles away at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center stepped up to provide remote assistance to beleaguered colleagues in New York.

Specialists in Pittsburgh can read the electronic medical records of COVID-19 patients at the New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in Lower Manhattan and use telemedicine platforms to provide advice, for example, on how to care for patients on ventilators.

“There are more patients than ICUs or trained physicians can take care of” in New York, said Robert Bart, the chief medical information officer for the Pittsburgh Medical Center. To bridge the gap, New York asked non-intensive care specialists or so-called hospitalists to “manage the less acute patients on ventilators.”

Although hospitalists can manage patients who are not on ventilators, they need the assistance of intensive care specialists to guide them on how to manage settings on ventilators to match the needs of patients, said Bart, who’s also a pediatric intensive care physician.

The electronic as well as audio-video interactions between physicians in New York and intensive care doctors 370 miles away in Pittsburgh, either through FaceTime or a dedicated telemedicine platform such as Vidyo, are possible because federal and state governments have eased restrictions on sharing patient data as well as lowering barriers that prevented widespread use of telemedicine.