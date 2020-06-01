Bipartisan group wants deficits addressed in next virus aid bill

The letter served as the latest sign that fiscal concerns are at least beginning to weigh on some lawmakers, who have now spent three months scrambling to respond to a cratering economy amid the pandemic. Senate Republicans had already begun voicing concerns last month about not rushing into a new round of aid, partly because of mounting debt.

The debt held by the public is now expected to rival the size of the entire U.S. economy by the end of this fiscal year and surpass the World War II-era record by the end of next year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

“It’s heartening to see dozens of members from both parties recognize the threat of our rising national debt and make clear their intention to tackle this challenge once the time is right,” Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President, said in a prepared statement. “It is a risk that the American people take seriously.”

But the lawmakers, in their letter to House leaders, advocated for only a few small steps toward a future course change. They stopped well short of seeking any budget cuts or tax increases to begin closing widening deficits.

Instead, they called for the Government Accountability Office to issue an annual report detailing the government’s fiscal health. They also endorsed legislation introduced last year that would create “rescue committees” to recommend fixes for Social Security, Medicare and other trust funds that are projected to become insolvent.