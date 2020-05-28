Pace of economic recovery could shape races in swing states

The economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic has hit some swing states with close electoral races harder than others, with federal data indicating damage that may linger through the November elections.

Across the country, unemployment rates have climbed, business formation has declined and a majority of businesses fear they may not recover. Michigan Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is running for reelection this fall, said the handling of the crisis will shape voter views at the ballot box.

“What everybody’s focused on is getting through the COVID-19 crisis,” Peters told CQ Roll Call. “So it’s certainly going to continue to be an issue in November.”

The worst-hit states include Peters’ Michigan as well as a handful of others with competitive elections for the House, Senate and White House. That includes Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. All four of those states have seen one-quarter or more of the workforce apply for unemployment since February, including furloughed employees.