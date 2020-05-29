Interior watchdog: Senior official misused post to aid family

A senior Interior Department official used his position to get a family member a job at the EPA, a violation of federal ethics rules and an abuse of office, the department’s inspector general said in a report released Friday.

The investigation found Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Douglas Domenech contacted an EPA official in person and via email in 2017 on behalf of a family member pursuing a job at the agency. Domenech also promoted a different family member’s wedding business to the same EPA official, according to investigators.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in an email the contacts occurred before the department stepped up its ethical compliance training. He did not dispute the IG's findings.

“The underlying events regarding Mr. Domenech occurred in 2017," he wrote, "before the Department initiated an unprecedented effort to invest in building a culture of ethical compliance and dramatically expanding the Department of the Interior’s Ethics Office Program, which has resulted in tripling the number of career ethics officials within the Department.”

In a separate inquiry in December, the DOI inspector general said Domenech, an alumnus of the George W. Bush administration, broke ethics rules by meeting with a former employer. At the time, Domenech said he had misunderstood his ethics briefings.