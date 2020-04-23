Former EPA staff chief gets busy lobbying for mining industry

Ryan Jackson, who was chief of staff for two EPA administrators before leaving in February to lobby for mining companies, has been busy in his private sector life.

Jackson left the agency to join the National Mining Association, an industry advocacy group for coal and hard-rock mining companies, after three years in government.

Federal records show Jackson has lobbied on three spending bills for fiscal 2021 and stimulus legislation in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as legislation about minerals, endangered species, permits, forests, coal leasing, uranium, the Pentagon and a swath of separate mining, energy and animal topics.

The record Jackson filed this week was the NMA’s first in-house lobbying disclosure since he joined the organization. NMA spent $313,000 on federal lobbying in the first quarter of 2020, down from $255,000 the previous quarter but roughly on par with the same period from 2019, when it spent $330,000.