FDA asks packing facilities to report on COVID-19 problems

The Food and Drug Administration is asking farms and facilities it oversees for food safety to let the agency know if COVID-19 forced them to close temporarily or slow production.

The FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition issued guidance Wednesday for facilities that handle food for human consumption and farms on challenges they face during the pandemic. The FDA gained oversight of farms for the safe growing, harvesting, packing and holding of fruits and vegetables under a 2011 law.

Reporting is voluntary, and restaurants and retail food establishments are excluded from the guidance.

Memorandum of understanding

The notice comes a little more than a week after the FDA and the Agriculture Department announced a memorandum of understanding to keep the nation’s food chain intact by making food facilities regulated by the FDA potentially subject to the USDA’s use of a 1950 law known as the Defense Production Act to keep the U.S. food supply flowing.