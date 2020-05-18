USDA is key for food aid, but may lack speed in crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined weaknesses in the U.S. food supply chain as the highly integrated network based on just-in-time delivery clogged up amid a collapse in consumer demand, the closing of key plants, and the slaughtering of livestock and dumping of products by farmers who had no place to send them.

To many, the U.S. food supply chain seemed to break in April, when thousands of suddenly unemployed people lined up at food pantries while dairy farmers poured out rivers of milk, produce growers plowed under crops and livestock farmers destroyed animals as commercial buyers had closed or slowed their operations because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been quite a scramble,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue told former secretaries Dan Glickman and Ann Veneman during a May 12 forum on food. “These unprecedented times have put the supply chain to the test. We’ve had some hits and we’ve suffered some cuts and bruises along the way.”

The Census Bureau’s advance monthly data released Friday showed the damage. The agency reported that retail and food services sales for April 2020 were $403.9 billion, a decrease of 16.4 percent from March. That decline wasn’t just a lost market for farmers. The shuttered restaurants and food businesses are a large source of supplies that food banks use to feed the poor.