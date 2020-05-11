Senators eye FEMA as alternative for speeding aid to food banks

The top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee suggested on Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency tap the disaster relief fund to aid food banks that have seen a surge in demand as U.S. unemployment rolls surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appropriations ranking member Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont and Homeland Security Appropriations ranking member Jon Tester, D-Mont., said in a letter that the Agriculture Department has been slow to obligate the $850 million Congress provided in March legislation for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

Under the program, the department helps farmers by buying up food, removing price-depressing surpluses from the market. The purchases are donated to food banks and other nonprofit groups that feed low-income people.

In the letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, Leahy and Tester focused on TEFAP and urged Gaynor to consider using part of the $79 billion the agency has in available balances, including $45 billion appropriators provided in March, for food purchases. The lawmakers say that FEMA has only obligated $5.8 billion towards temporary medical facilities, National Guard deployments, personal protective equipment and other emergency protective measures.

Leahy and Tester said FEMA has the authority to address food aid under an April 12, 2020, policy that says food is an eligible expense under the disaster relief fund.