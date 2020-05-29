Campus Notebook: Shalala finishes selling unrestricted stock
Sen. Rick Scott lists the value of a plane he owns between $5-$25 million
Rep. Donna Shalala, who has been scrutinized for failing to report hundreds of stock transactions, sold off more equities this month, according to her periodic transaction report filed May 15.
Shalala was appointed in April by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Congressional Oversight Commission, a position in which she is tasked with overseeing hundreds of billions in coronavirus relief funds. She failed to disclose her 2019 stock trades, a requirement under the STOCK Act for all members of Congress.
“After her appointment to the commission, it became even more urgent to accelerate her divestment of any individual stocks,” Carlos Condarco, a spokesman for the Florida Democrat, said. “The congresswoman has now finished her divestment of unrestricted stock. She looks forward to her responsibilities in overseeing CARES Act funding.”
In April, Shalala came under scrutiny for failing to report hundreds of stock transactions.
Shalala’s most recent periodic transaction report shows she continued selling off stock into May. She sold between $15,000 and $50,000 in TEGNA Inc and between $15,000 and $50,000 Watsco, Inc on May 7. She also sold between $1,000 and $15,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shares. She sold between $351,000 and $765,000 in Lennar Corporation stock.
Shalala now only holds Lennar Corporation stock, because as a former board member she is restricted from selling the remaining shares, Condarco said.
Up in the sky
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., owns an airplane valued between $5 million and $25 million, according to an annual financial report amendment for 2018, which was filed May 22.
ICE, ICE
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who is no longer being investigated by the Justice Department for alleged insider trading, sold between $1 million and $5 million in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stock on May 20 as part of a predetermined sale of her equity compensation in her former employer’s stock.
Capitol Police makes a DUI arrest
The Capitol Police’s only arrest for the week spanning from May 21 through May 27 was a DUI arrest on May 24.
In the 700 block of Sixth Street, SE, a Capitol Police officer saw a vehicle stopped at a green light and smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath. The officer also saw what appeared to be an open container of alcohol in the car. The driver refused to submit to a field sobriety test. The driver’s permit was suspended in Virginia and the driver was arrested.