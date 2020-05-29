Campus Notebook: Shalala finishes selling unrestricted stock

Rep. Donna Shalala, who has been scrutinized for failing to report hundreds of stock transactions, sold off more equities this month, according to her periodic transaction report filed May 15.

Shalala was appointed in April by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the Congressional Oversight Commission, a position in which she is tasked with overseeing hundreds of billions in coronavirus relief funds. She failed to disclose her 2019 stock trades, a requirement under the STOCK Act for all members of Congress.

“After her appointment to the commission, it became even more urgent to accelerate her divestment of any individual stocks,” Carlos Condarco, a spokesman for the Florida Democrat, said. “The congresswoman has now finished her divestment of unrestricted stock. She looks forward to her responsibilities in overseeing CARES Act funding.”

In April, Shalala came under scrutiny for failing to report hundreds of stock transactions.

Shalala’s most recent periodic transaction report shows she continued selling off stock into May. She sold between $15,000 and $50,000 in TEGNA Inc and between $15,000 and $50,000 Watsco, Inc on May 7. She also sold between $1,000 and $15,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American Depositary Shares. She sold between $351,000 and $765,000 in Lennar Corporation stock.