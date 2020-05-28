$30 billion New York rail project hangs on recovery funds

Supporters of the Gateway Program, a $30 billion infrastructure project repairing a 10-mile stretch of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, have a new argument for their proposal: It could revive the economy of one of the regions hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a board meeting of the Gateway Program Development Corp. on Thursday and a White House meeting between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the program’s backers said if Congress passes a bill aimed at reviving the economy in the wake of the pandemic, it should include infrastructure money targeted at their long-sought project.

“If he gives us the green light, this is not going to be years of discussion,” Cuomo said of Trump. “I have a shovel in the trunk of my car, we'll start this afternoon, right?”

Cuomo argues finishing the project — specifically the century-old tunnel under the Hudson River — would help “supercharge” an economy hobbled by the pandemic.

