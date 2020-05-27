Amtrak sees service cuts without an additional $1.48 billion for 2021

Amtrak's top executive said Acela and other Northeast Corridor routes could be curtailed if Congress does not approve $1.48 billion in supplemental funding in fiscal 2021.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday, Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said the money was needed for Amtrak to continue to operate minimum service levels across the passenger rail network and continue necessary capital investments.

Amtrak had already requested $2.04 billion — $714 million for the railroad’s Northeast Corridor and $1.33 billion for its national network — for fiscal year 2021. The additional request, which would be on top of that $2.04 billion, would provide $909 million to the Northeast Corridor and $567 million to the national network.

“As the severity and duration of this pandemic and its economic fallout become clearer, we are seeking supplemental federal funding for the next fiscal year,” Flynn wrote.

