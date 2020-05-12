House spending bill would boost transit, Amtrak, highways

House Democrats’ newest proposal for coronavirus recovery spending would use federal law to compel passengers and workers on Amtrak, transit and airplanes to wear face masks, and would give an additional $15.75 billion to transit, allocate $15 billion for highway spending and increase the federal share for highway projects to 100 percent.

The bill — House Democrats’ first salvo in the next tranche of federal spending to combat the pandemic-driven economic downturn — spends significantly less on transportation than the roughly $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in March. Still, it includes provisions that would satisfy labor unions that for months have demanded safer working conditions. It also would impose cleaning requirements on airlines and Amtrak.

With Republicans in charge of the Senate and the White House, the prospects for all of the bill’s provisions becoming law are dim. Still, it represents an initial list of demands from the House majority.

If passed, it could also provide some level of comfort to aviation workers who worry that their jobs could be in jeopardy on Sept. 30. The $2 trillion law required that airlines receiving aid under it not lay off workers until after that date. The House bill would change that, saying that airlines cannot lay off workers until the financial aid they received from the federal government is “fully exhausted.”