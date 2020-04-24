Transport workers give low marks to federal virus protection

As the economic standstill triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic drags into its second month, transportation workers say they are desperate for more personal protection equipment and other safety measures and that the federal government should help.

Roughly 100 workers for local transit systems have died since the pandemic swept across the country, and unions say they want the federal government to provide or require employers to provide protective equipment. They also want federal agencies to require employers to abide by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rather than simply relying on their employers to provide the gear and voluntarily comply with the guidelines.

On Thursday, United Airlines became the first airline to require its flight attendants to wear masks.

“Recommendations are not enough,” said Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen, whose union represents 150,000 airline, railroad, transit and service workers. “We need mandates because profit-driven airline executives and bureaucratic transit agencies have already proven they can’t be trusted to do the right thing on their own.”

But the federal government has been reluctant to step in.