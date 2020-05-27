States, environmental groups challenge EPA fuel efficiency rule

The Trump administration’s rollback of fuel efficiency standards provoked a series of legal actions Wednesday, as attorneys general in 23 states as well as a dozen environmental groups filed separate challenges to a rule that would weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards.

In a petition filed in the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the states, led by California, as well as the District of Columbia asked the court to review rules finalized by the EPA and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration March 31.

In a news release, California argued that the final rules violate the congressional mandates and were based on an analysis “riddled with errors, omissions, and unfounded assumptions in an attempt to justify their desired result.”

“The Administration claims their new rule will save money and lives, but previously undisclosed internal documents reveal how far from the truth that is,” Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a press statement announcing the lawsuit.

[Final rule on fuel economy rollback opens door for lawsuits]