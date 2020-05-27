Pompeo ups the ante with China, using Hong Kong’s trade status as a Trump card

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday formally notified Congress that Hong Kong was no longer politically autonomous from mainland China, kick-starting a process that could lead to the revocation of some or all of the special trade and legal privileges afforded to the former British colony that have made it one of the world’s most important financial centers.

The notification by Pompeo, required by multiple U.S. laws, came a week after the Chinese government announced its intent to draft and impose a law that would drastically curtail civil liberties in Hong Kong.

“After careful study of developments over the reporting period, I certified to Congress today that Hong Kong does not continue to warrant treatment under United States laws in the same manner as U.S. laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997,” the secretary said in a statement, referring to the period when Hong Kong was still a British colony. “No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.”

The National People’s Congress — the Chinese Communist Party’s rubber-stamp legislature — is expected on Thursday to approve in principle the drafting of a sweeping anti-sedition law for Hong Kong, the specific details of which are not yet known.

