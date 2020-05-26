Bipartisan Senate bill would punish Chinese banks over Hong Kong crackdown

Fresh moves by China to override Hong Kong’s political autonomy have elicited bipartisan outrage on Capitol Hill with some lawmakers now pushing a bill that would require the eventual sanctioning of any Chinese bank that directly or indirectly enables the anti-democracy crackdown.

The Chinese Communist Party said last week that it will use the yearly meeting of its top political committee to bypass Hong Kong’s local legislature and enact a security law that would revoke many of the island territory’s political freedoms, criminalize “foreign interference,” and ban sedition and subversion.

Rubber-stamp passage of the measure by the National People’s Congress could happen as soon as this week though Hong Kong democracy activists on Tuesday said they think it might take months for the law to be implemented locally.

The CCP is moving to unilaterally impose the national security measure after years of unsuccessful attempts to use the local Hong Kong legislature to pass other anti-democracy measures. Each time Beijing did that, they were met with massive public protests, leading to the measures being withdrawn.

“This is a sign of weakness on the part of Beijing that it has to use the 'nuclear weapon' in the face of persistent protest from Hong Kong,” said Ching Kwan Lee, a visiting sociology professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, in a Tuesday Facebook Live briefing organized by the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council.