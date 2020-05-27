Drug overdose deaths are increasing during the pandemic
Here’s what some lawmakers want to do about it
By Sandhya Raman and Thomas McKinlessPosted May 27, 2020 at 4:02pm
A year after a reported decline in overdoses in the U.S., the coronavirus pandemic seems to have caused a recent uptick in deaths. CQ Roll Call health care reporter Sandhya Raman explains the disturbing data trend, and what some lawmakers want to do about it.
[ Read more: Drug overdoses climb during COVID-19 pandemic ]