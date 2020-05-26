HHS OIG calls for independence in the face of Trump’s criticism

The acting inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, who faced criticism from President Donald Trump last month, emphasized during a congressional briefing Tuesday the importance of independent oversight from the nation’s watchdogs.

“I view and the community views independence and effectiveness of an IG as a key safeguard for the programs that we oversee,” Christi Grimm, the department's principal deputy inspector general, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee. “It’s what allows us to bring our objective judgement to bear on problems without worrying about whether those that run the programs are hearing what they want to hear or what they want to see the programs be doing.

The briefings come as Democrats raise concerns about whether Trump is targeting inspectors general across the administration. A top official in the Pentagon’s Inspector General office, Glenn Fine, resigned Tuesday. Fine is one of five inspectors general to have been recently demoted or dismissed by Trump in highly unusual moves.

The HHS office has been without a permanent inspector general since last year, Grimm said. Trump said earlier this month he intended to nominate Jason Weida, an assistant U.S. attorney general in Boston, to the post.