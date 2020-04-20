Trump’s pick for Pentagon watchdog prompts questions

President Donald Trump moved swiftly this month to replace inspectors general across the government. Now Trump’s nominees for these watchdog jobs face questions about whether they will bark when needed, especially if Trump wants silence.

Arguably the most important IG organization in the country is the Pentagon’s, which comprises some 1,500 people in dozens of offices around the globe who do audits and criminal probes in search of waste, fraud or abuse in a nearly $700 billion annual enterprise.

Earlier this month, Trump pushed aside the Defense Department’s acting IG, Glenn Fine — the most experienced IG in history and one who was widely well-regarded — and moved him to the No. 2 Pentagon IG job.

To replace Fine in the top job and to oversee Fine, Trump nominated Jason Abend, a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency and a former federal investigator.

Abend has no experience running a large organization, unlike many previous Pentagon IGs, and no military background, according to his LinkedIn resume. What drew Trump’s team to him remains a mystery.