The crucial privacy debate happening in the shadows of the coronavirus

A pandemic is gripping the globe. The American economy is posting numbers worse than the Great Depression. Congress has spent roughly $3 trillion in the last two months and may spend $3 trillion more. So we can all be forgiven for letting an authorization bill or two slip under the radar of issues to alarm us. (Did I mention the murder hornets? Never mind.)

Take a break from those headlines for a minute to focus on HR 6172, the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act, which has passed both the House and Senate, but is back in the House for consideration since the two chambers have yet to agree on identical language. The legislation would reauthorize and amend crucial portions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, the law that governs intelligence agencies’ search and surveillance activities in national security investigations. Although the Senate passed an amended version of the bill last week to expand oversight of the FISA court process, a separate amendment from Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden and Montana Republican Steve Daines related to internet search history failed by a single vote.

Does all of this matter to your average bear, sheltering in place somewhere in America, working from the kitchen table and Googling everything from coronavirus symptoms to brownie recipes to “How to file for Paycheck Protection Program funds”? It matters quite a lot, actually, because today the federal government has the legal authority to access those very Google searches, along with reams of internet browsing history, all without a warrant from a judge to rule that it’s necessary and proper. If Congress does not change the bill as it’s written, the government will keep the right to your browser and search history, even if you’re not accused of committing a crime.

‘Reading minds’

As Wyden said on the Senate floor last week, with everything from health history and political views to employment and relationships embedded in people’s internet searches, monitoring a person’s browser history is “as close to reading minds as surveillance can get.”

With hundreds of millions of Americans practically living their entire lives online during the coronavirus pandemic, Wyden added, “Don’t those Americans deserve some measure of privacy? Don’t they deserve better than their government snooping into the websites they visit? How can this be that the government can spy on them when they’re not suspected of doing anything wrong? … How is this OK in America?”