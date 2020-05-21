Senate tries to ‘hotline’ small-business fund fix
Bipartisan bill would give small businesses another eight weeks to spend loan funds without having to repay the government
The Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on changes to the so-called Paycheck Protection Program that would give small-business owners more time to spend loan funds and still have their debts wiped clean.
Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said it would double the existing timeframe in the March relief law that created the small-business loan program, from eight weeks to 16 weeks.
“We have an agreement in principle on the basis of the language. We were awaiting technical feedback from our Democratic colleagues as I understand,” Rubio said. “But either way I think there’ll be an effort today to pass what’s agreed to.”
Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said legislation would be “hotlined” for the floor, or circulated among senators to see if there were any objections to quick passage.
“There’s a concern that when the eight weeks runs out, they still have money, they haven’t spent it, do they have to pay it back then? And so I think this just allows it to be extended,” Thune told reporters.
Restaurants and others have been seeking up to 24 weeks to give them time to spend the money on required payroll costs, since many will remain closed for the duration of the original 2-month forgiveness period. The House passed a massive $3 trillion aid package on Friday that includes the extension to 24 weeks, which is also contained in separate legislation the House plans to take up next week.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the 8-week extension would be enough to appease Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who has threatened to block consent to go into next week’s scheduled Memorial Day recess.
Gardner has been seeking a range of PPP fixes as well as additional legislative relief for constituents impacted by COVID-19, and on Wednesday said it was “unfathomable” that his chamber would recess without taking action.
Thune said he wasn’t sure how GOP leaders would deal with Gardner, though he said it was possible the chamber could remain in session next week — if only to resume working on nominations.
“I think it’s highly unlikely yet that you could put something together that quickly” on coronavirus relief, Thune said. “I know Cory has a number of suggestions for changes to the PPP program and a list of other things that he’d like to see in the next bill, but I just don’t think we’re ready to move on that yet.”
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin endorsed the effort to extend the small-business loan duration Thursday in a forum hosted by The Hill.
“One of the things we’re working with Congress on, and there is bipartisan support, is lengthening the 8-week period,” he said. “I know the restaurants had asked for 24 weeks. But that’s something we definitely want to fix. It doesn’t cost us any more money and there is bipartisan support.”
Congress has provided $659 billion to offer forgivable loans to small businesses that had to shutter their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the PPP has proved popular with many struggling businesses, many others have found the loan rules too restrictive. And lawmakers from both parties have sought to make the program more flexible.
In addition to extending the deadline for companies to spend their loan funds, the bill headed to the House floor next week would extend the time businesses have to rehire employees and qualify for loan forgiveness under the program beyond the existing June 30 deadline. It would also extend the period for paying back portions of the loans that aren’t forgiven from two to five years.
Extending the loan terms would allow businesses to make smaller payments on the amounts that aren’t forgiven under the program.
‘Debilitating’ rule
The House bill, introduced by Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn., would also eliminate the “75-25 rule” implemented by the White House that says businesses have to spend at least 75 percent of the loan on payroll costs and no more than than 25 percent on other expenses like rent and utilities. Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called the rule “debilitating.”
Changes to the 75-25 requirement, which wasn’t spelled out in the law creating the program, would benefit businesses with high capital costs relative to labor expenses, like bars and shops that pay more in rent than wages.
But Mnuchin appeared resistant to lifting the requirement that businesses spend 75 percent of their loan money on payroll. “We want most of this money to go to workers and that we believe the 75 percent was exactly consistent with the way the program was designed,” he said at The Hill’s virtual event.
Neither bill would add additional money to the program. An initial allocation of $349 billion lasted less than two weeks before running dry. Congress then supplemented it with another $310 billion.
“Right now the demand for it has slowed down a little bit, actually,” Thune said. “I mean it’s not as heavily subscribed as it was early on.”
Mnuchin said there was about $100 billion of funding still available in the program.
Jennifer Shutt and Doug Sword contributed to this report.