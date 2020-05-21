Senate tries to ‘hotline’ small-business fund fix

The Senate could vote as soon as Thursday on changes to the so-called Paycheck Protection Program that would give small-business owners more time to spend loan funds and still have their debts wiped clean.

Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said it would double the existing timeframe in the March relief law that created the small-business loan program, from eight weeks to 16 weeks.

“We have an agreement in principle on the basis of the language. We were awaiting technical feedback from our Democratic colleagues as I understand,” Rubio said. “But either way I think there’ll be an effort today to pass what’s agreed to.”

Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., said legislation would be “hotlined” for the floor, or circulated among senators to see if there were any objections to quick passage.

“There’s a concern that when the eight weeks runs out, they still have money, they haven’t spent it, do they have to pay it back then? And so I think this just allows it to be extended,” Thune told reporters.