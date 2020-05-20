House to vote on standalone small-business loan program fixes

The House will vote next week on legislation changing terms of the so-called Paycheck Protection Program that have served as obstacles to some small businesses seeking relief under the forgivable loan program.

“We saw a quick fix on how we could make this work better," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly press conference Wednesday. "We couldn’t ignore that.”

On Friday, after voting for the Democrats' massive $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced he'd secured a commitment for a vote on his standalone bill that would make changes to the small-business loan program sought by hotels, restaurants and other industries.

"Securing a bipartisan vote on this important and time-sensitive legislation makes me more comfortable voting in favor" of the broader aid package, Phillips said in a statement. The $3 trillion package passed the House on a 208-199 vote.

Some of the PPP flexibility sought by Phillips was included in the larger aid bill. But that measure could be headed for protracted negotiations with the GOP-controlled Senate and White House. Meanwhile, affected small businesses say they can't afford a delay.