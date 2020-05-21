Senate leaves for Memorial Day break; full June agenda awaits on return

The Senate will be away for the Memorial Day recess as scheduled, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set up a full schedule for when lawmakers return in June.

Before wrapping up the chamber’s business for the week on Thursday, the Kentucky Republican said that next month, the Senate will work on the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill and is expected to take up a public lands package. That measure would permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and establish a fund for maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

The legislation has many champions on both sides of the aisle. McConnell highlighted the work of Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana during floor remarks Thursday. Both are Republican incumbents facing serious reelection challenges in 2020.

“Our mountain towns were hit hard by COVID-19. The ski season ended early, restaurants closed, and hotels emptied. Now is the time to pass this bill that will provide billions of dollars in funding for new jobs across Colorado and the country while protecting our public lands,” Gardner said in a statement. “Now is the time for bold, bipartisan action to create immediate job opportunities, and the President has already called for this legislation to be sent to his desk for his signature.”

The National Park Service maintenance backlog legislation has been led by Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mark Warner, D-Va.