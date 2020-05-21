NOAA sees busy hurricane season colliding with COVID-19

The U.S. could experience up to 19 named Atlantic storms this year, in a hurricane season that comes as communities across the country are in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic that promises to complicate emergency responses, including conditions at evacuation centers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a report Thursday it expects an “above normal” hurricane season from June 1 to Nov. 30. The agency predicted 13 to 19 named storms, which have speeds of at least 39 miles per hour. Federal officials warned that communities and families need to start preparing earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For coastal communities, some of which are still recovering from previous hurricane damage and dealing with a global pandemic, that means going from one crisis to another.

“We're heading into a really major challenge this year,” Stephen Klineberg, founding director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research, said of the forecast. “We are still under the threat of a pandemic that comes when you're interacting in close quarters with someone you don't know.”

Parts of the country hit by recent storms such as hurricanes Michael, Harvey and Maria are still recovering from the damage. Maria pummeled Puerto Rico in 2017, killing around 3,000 people, and the island is still facing a slow recovery from the estimated $90 billion damage there.