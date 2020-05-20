Coronavirus wallops disaster agencies as storms, fires approach

State and federal emergency managers, already stretched thin by an unprecedented pandemic response effort, now face a potentially devastating hurricane and wildfire season.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed this week in the Atlantic, well before the official June 1 start of hurricane season. Colorado State University researchers are already predicting a season of “above average” intensity, in advance of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s official forecast Thursday.

Several Western states are already battling wildfires. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection sees “above normal” potential for large fires across Southern California this spring, with climate change driving an earlier start and later end to the season each year.

State and local agencies’ capacity to deal with such challenges is strained by pandemic-driven budget shortfalls, which are forcing layoffs and furloughs by the thousands.