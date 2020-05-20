DHS indefinitely extends, expands border asylum ban

The latest extension of a Trump administration order barring entry of unauthorized migrants at the southern and northern border will remain in place indefinitely and includes an expansion that also bans entry from coastal ports.

The extension of border restrictions originally announced in March stem from a public health order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The order will remain in place until the CDC “determines the serious danger from COVID-19 has ceased," acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement late Tuesday.

“This order has been one of the most critical tools the Department has used to prevent the further spread of the virus and to protect the American people, DHS frontline officers, and those in their care and custody from COVID-19,” Wolf said.

The order, signed by CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, amends the original ban to clarify it also applies to migrants coming to coastal ports of entry near the U.S. border with Canada and Mexico. That means it applies to individuals who may have crossed into the country via boat, not just those who approached by land.

The order mentions that the circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic would be reviewed every 30 days, but gives no other details on what changes might result in the administration lifting the order.