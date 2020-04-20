US border restrictions extended for another month

The Trump administration announced Monday that it is extending travel and asylum restrictions along the U.S. border for at least one more month, citing the ongoing health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, announced that Mexico and Canada have agreed to keep the suspension on nonessential travel in place for at least another 30 days.

"As President [Donald] Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country," he said in a press statement.

In addition, a notice previewed Monday in the Federal Register extends a March 20 order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing the administration to turn back all migrants who arrive at the border without papers — including asylum seekers and unaccompanied children.

Since the order was issued, more than 11,000 migrants have been summarily expelled without going through the typical legal processes that let them file for asylum or other protections, according to acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark A. Morgan.