With schools shut, Democrats seek funds to close ‘homework gap’

With millions of students stranded at home for the duration of the academic year and questions persisting about whether the COVID-19 pandemic will allow schools to reopen in the fall, lawmakers and federal agencies are weighing the best ways to help a particularly vulnerable population of students — those without a home internet connection.

At a Senate Commerce Committee hearing last week, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., described a scene from one of her state’s tribal areas: only one house in a neighborhood in which the occupants could afford internet service and a group of children gathered on its front lawn to do their homework.

“We just can’t have that continue into the summer and into the rest of the year,” Klobuchar said.

[Broadband push gains traction for next virus aid package]

About 12 million children in the United States don’t have access to high-speed internet at home, according to a 2018 estimate by the Joint Economic Committee. That places them on one side of what has become known as the homework gap, the divide between students who can take their studies home with them and those who must find another signal elsewhere.