Broadband push gains traction for next virus aid package

House Democrats on Thursday renewed their push for an $86 billion broadband expansion, arguing that if the coronavirus pandemic stretches into next fall, students without internet access risk being left behind if schools remain closed.

Party leaders said some of the broadband and distance learning money could be tacked onto the next round of COVID-19 relief, which House Democrats are in the process of assembling.

“If we are going to experience ... another round of this virus, our children are apt to be out of school again next year,” said House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., who is chairman of the House Democratic Rural Broadband Task Force. “And if that were to happen, the only way you can have online learning is with broadband.”

Clyburn, a former public school teacher, said just 34 percent of the communities in his district are tied to the internet. “And I can tell you what happens when a child falls two years behind in school; that child will never graduate high school and will never become a productive citizen as a rule," he said.

Democrats appear likely to see support from across the aisle. Speaking hours later, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy acknowledged that “broadband is a very good discussion,” as part of the next pandemic relief package.