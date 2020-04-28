McConnell nixes infrastructure in next economic recovery bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is putting the kibosh on including an infrastructure plan in the next round of coronavirus spending, confirming Tuesday to Fox News that he does not believe it’s appropriate to use the pandemic to pay for infrastructure.

“I’ll be clear: Infrastructure is unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic that we’re all experiencing and trying to figure out how to go forward,” the Kentucky Republican said, adding that the federal government has “borrowed an incredible amount of money here over the last month.”

“We need to make sure that whatever additional legislation they do is directly related to this pandemic and to get it in the rearview mirror and get the country back up and running again,” McConnell said.

President Donald Trump has said repeatedly during the pandemic that he believes an infrastructure plan would help revive the economy. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said last week that Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have all communicated that they wanted infrastructure funding in the next pandemic response bill.

Trump, asked about McConnell’s ambivalence toward including infrastructure in the next package, acknowledged that “a lot of people, a lot of Republicans would like to keep that as a separate bill, so we’ll see how that works out.”