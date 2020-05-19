Post-COVID economic recovery expected to be slow, CBO says

The Congressional Budget Office said in updated projections that the U.S. economy will contract at an annualized rate of almost 38 percent in the second quarter of this year, part of a precipitous fall in economic activity that has ended the longest expansion since World War II.

Almost 26 million fewer people will be employed in the second quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in an unemployment rate of 15 percent and marking the “steepest deterioration in the labor market since the 1930s,” the agency said Tuesday.

While the CBO expects the second quarter to be the worst from an economic perspective, it said the economy will recover only slowly from the coronavirus pandemic and associated disruptions, and the damage will be lasting.

Even though the economy is expected to begin growing again later this year, the CBO said that by the fourth quarter of 2021, real gross domestic product and employment are projected to be lower than they were in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The CBO’s second-quarter economic projection is slightly better than it was in late April, when the agency estimated GDP would fall at an annualized rate of 40 percent.