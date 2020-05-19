Ocasio-Cortez bill would award stock in companies getting aid

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is proposing a mandate that corporations receiving federal aid related to COVID-19 distribute shares in the company to rank-and-file workers until they repay the government.

The New York Democrat’s bill would require certain companies receiving relief funds to make annual stock grants to employees, according to text of the legislation provided by spokeswoman Lauren Hitt.

Ocasio-Cortez' proposal follows enactment of a roughly $2 trillion rescue package in March that included $500 billion in loans and loan guarantees for mid- or large-sized companies to address the pandemic’s impact, including $46 billion earmarked for direct loans to the aviation industry.

Some Democrats had called for the law to include restrictions on companies receiving bailouts, and the final version included limits on stock buybacks, an idea that President Donald Trump said he supported, and on executive pay.

Democrats and Republicans are largely at odds over a next round of relief. House Democrats passed a bill on May 15 that Senate Republicans say won't pass their chamber.