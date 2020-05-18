State, local virus aid bill gains bipartisan momentum

New bipartisan legislation would provide $500 billion in aid to state and local governments, territories and tribes to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the smallest communities in line for a direct slice of the money, unlike some earlier iterations.

The legislation has drawn bipartisan backing in both chambers and support from several local government organizations, such as the National Association of Counties and U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The lead Senate authors on the draft bill, which was being formally introduced Monday, are Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J. Reps. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and Peter T. King, R-N.Y., are the lead cosponsors in the House.

The lawmakers secured additional bipartisan support before unveiling the new version, including from Republicans facing tough reelection battles this fall.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is considered one of the most vulnerable GOP senators; Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates her race a "toss-up." In a statement after the new state and local aid proposal was unveiled Monday, Collins said Maine would be in line for at least $2 billion.