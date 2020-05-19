No tests, no masks, no problem! Trump visits Senate Republicans

At the White House, most of those in contact with President Donald Trump are tested for the coronavirus and wear masks. When he visits Capitol Hill, as he did Tuesday? Apparently self-proclaimed “disease vectors” were not close enough to prompt tests, and not everyone wore masks.

And while a number of Senate Republicans have claimed to be concerned about last week’s removal of State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, multiple GOP senators said no one brought it up during the president’s lunchtime discussion, which they said was generally upbeat.

Republican senators, socially distanced and generally sitting three-to-a-table in a cavernous hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building, said afterward the session had regular features of a Trump campaign speech, including touting positive polling.

“There was a little bit of talk of poll numbers,” Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters, saying the president was “pretty proud” of the results of the surveys he was sharing.

Both Cornyn and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Trump was eager to return to the campaign trail and hold rallies, which have been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.