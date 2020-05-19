House bills would let regulators study blockchain, backers say

It’s been a year since officials said strict procurement rules could block regulators from working closely with financial technology firms, but no legislative solution is teed up to correct what many see as a problem.

Two bills in the House would ensure that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission could avoid transgressing those rules and still obtain access to industry-created technologies. Both measures have bipartisan support, but with attention on the country’s coronavirus response, neither is on a fast track.

Close fintech watchers are rooting for these bills and other policies to better align regulators’ technological capabilities with an industry that’s eager to progress.

Federal law prohibits agencies from accepting gratuitous goods or services like technology that could help them better regulate the market. Such access is deemed a way for the agency to increase its appropriation. This has led a handful of lawmakers to sponsor bills that would free up regulatory agencies to access platforms such as those used in fintech.